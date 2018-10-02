Dodgers win NL West; Rockies to face Cubs in wild-card game

Rookie Walker Buehler tossed one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy slugged two-run homers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 5-2 to earn a record sixth consecutive NL West title in a tiebreaker game.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a tiebreaker baseball game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, left, pours beer on Cody Bellinger while celebrating in the clubhouse after the team's 5-2 win against the Colorado Rockies in a tiebreaker baseball game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Dodgers players run onto the field to celebrate the team's 5-2 win against the Colorado Rockies in a tiebreaker baseball game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader, center, and other players celebrate in the club house after defeating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in a tiebreak baseball game on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain (6) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a tiebreak baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Walker Buehler tossed one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy slugged two-run homers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 5-2 to earn a record sixth consecutive NL West title in a tiebreaker game.

That sets up a wild-card showdown Tuesday night between the Rockies and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Jon Lester will start for Chicago. Colorado has not yet named a starter, but Antonio Senzatela may get the call.

The Dodgers are the first major league team to win six straight division titles since the Yankees captured nine AL East titles in a row from 1998-2006.

Los Angeles hosts Atlanta in the NL Division Series beginning Thursday.

Yelich, Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for NL Central title

CHICAGO — Lorenzo Cain hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Christian Yelich collected three more hits and the Milwaukee Brewers took their first NL Central title since 2011 by downing the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in a tiebreaker game.

Milwaukee won its eighth in a row and earned home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The Brewers will host the wild card winner starting Thursday in the best-of-five Division Series.

Chicago stays at Wrigley Field for Tuesday night’s wild-card game. The Cubs will play the loser of Monday’s second tiebreaker between Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West title.

Yelich singled home Milwaukee’s first run and won the NL batting title with a .326 average. He fell one home run and one RBI short of what would’ve been the NL’s first Triple Crown since Joe Medwick in 1937.

Milwaukee trailed Chicago by as many as five games in September, but manager Craig Counsell’s club pushed the season to an extra day with a furious finish and then used its deep lineup and bullpen to outlast the playoff-tested Cubs.