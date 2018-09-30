Dodgers win, snag baseball’s last playoff berth

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched baseball’s final playoff berth and gave themselves a chance to still win the NL West, getting a go-ahead triple from Manny Machado in the eighth inning Saturday and beating the San Francisco Giants 10-6.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp (27) celebrates with Manny Machado (8) after scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate clinching a playoff spot after beating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig celebrates clinching a playoff spot after beating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)

The defending NL champions locked up their sixth straight trip to the postseason, assuring at least a spot in the wild-card game. The Dodgers joined Colorado, Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee in the NL playoff field.

Los Angeles began the day one game behind Colorado for the division lead. The regular season is scheduled to end Sunday — if Los Angeles and Colorado finish even, there will be a one-game tiebreaker for the West title Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Machado, the star infielder acquired from Baltimore during the All-Star break, hit a two-out triple off Mark Melancon (1-4) for a 6-5 lead. Max Muncy added a two-run double during a four-run ninth.

Alex Wood (9-7) pitched the seventh for the win and Kenley Jansen closed it out.