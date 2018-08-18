Drew Gagnon struggles as 51s drop second straight to El Paso

Gagnon lasted just four innings and surrendered five runs in a 8-2 loss to El Paso at Southwest University Park.

Las Vegas 51s' pitcher Drew Gagnon (36) pitches against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Over the course of the season, Drew Gagnon has emerged as the 51s’ most reliable, consistent starter.

Gagnon, who tossed seven innings of one-run ball in his last turn out, came into his outing in El Paso riding three straight quality starts.

But Friday, Gagnon lasted just four innings and surrendered five runs in a 8-2 loss to El Paso at Southwest University Park.

Gagnon walked two batters in the first inning and surrendered a sacrifice fly after that, giving the Chihuahuas (71-52) their first run.

That ensured that the 51s (61-63) never led in the game as Gagnon gave up two home runs in the second inning — to Javy Guerra and Carlos Asuaje — accounting for three more runs.

Another walk — a leadoff one — in the fourth inning hurt him too, as Luis Urias plated Guerra, who had walked.

“Drew didn’t have his best stuff today,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “He kind of felt winded out there. He was having problems catching his breath. The first couple innings (were) kind of a rough go for him.”

Gagnon worked just four innings in one of his shortest starts of the year. He last threw just four innings on May 7.

“He had been throwing the ball well. The first inning he kind of battled,” DeFrancesco said. “Gave up a couple home runs (in the second) and by that time his pitch count was getting up quick. Four innings and 94 pitches, that’s a lot of work.”

He didn’t have much offensive support behind him as the 51s, for the second straight night, went hitless with runners in scoring positon. Las Vegas finished 0-for-8 in those situations with 11 left on.

In the second inning, in one of their best chances, Gagnon was caught looking to strand the bases loaded.

“It just seems we can’t put together three or four hits in a row. It’s just kind of all or nothing right now but we’ve been hitting the ball hard. It seems like we’ve been hitting it right at them. We’ve just got to hopefully change our luck tomorrow.”

The 51s scored two runs in the game for the second straight night and for the second straight night, both runs were on solo home runs.

Bryce Brentz and Patrick Kivlehan hit back-to-back blasts in the fourth inning to cut the El Paso (71-52) lead to 4-2 at the time.

For Kivlehan, it was his fourth home run in his past three games.

“Some days he’s locked in. Some days it’s a lot of swings and misses but it’s good to see him turn his season around. He’s really finishing strong. Hopefully he can continue to do it,” DeFrancesco said. “He’s got his average up almost around .300 now with respectable numbers. Playing some pretty good defense also.”

Las Vegas scattered scattered seven hits, including a team-high two from catcher Jose Lobaton, but it didn’t get them when they needed them in the loss.

“You just go out and do your work every day. Baseball’s crazy. Sometimes you put some hits together, some days you don’t,” DeFrancesco said. “We’ve got to keep fighting every day. Tomorrow’s a new day.”

