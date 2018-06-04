Edarian Williams, other Las Vegas Valley stars eye MLB Draft

The MLB Draft starts Monday, and Rancho shortstop Edarian Williams could hear his name called and choose between turning pro or going to UNLV.

Rancho short stop Edarian Williams celebrates after scoring a run during the third inning while playing against Coronado at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Rancho won 5-1. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Rancho's Edarian Williams (32) celebrates his run against Coronado during the Sunset Region semifinal baseball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancho short stop Edarian Williams runs toward home and scores during the third inning while playing against Coronado at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Rancho won 5-1. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Rancho's shortstop Edarian Williams (32) swings against Basic at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Bishop Gorman senior Austin Wells dives for a ball during practice on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Wells has committed to play baseball at the University of Arizona next year. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman shortstop Cadyn Grenier (2) hits a walk-off home run against Green Valley in the ninth inning of the NIAA Division 1 State championship baseball game at Durango High School in Las Vegas Saturday May 16, 2015. Bishop Gorman defeated Green Valley 6-5 in nine innings.(Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Gorman shortstop Cadyn Grenier, right, lunges to reach an off-target throw as Green Valley base runner Jarod Penniman (2) steals second base in the fifth inning of the NIAA Division I State championship baseball game at Durango High School in Las Vegas Saturday May 16, 2015. Bishop Gorman defeated Green Valley 6-5. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman shortstop Cadyn Grenier makes an acrobatic throw over third baseman Beau Capanna in attempt to throw out Centennial's Josh McKibbinn in the sixth inning of the Sunset Region Championship game On Saturday. McKibbin got an infield single on the play. Centennial beat the Gaels 3-1 to claim the title. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Cadyn Grenier (2) tags out Cimarron-Memorial's Micquel Robinson at second base in the seventh inning on Monday. The Gaels won, 9-4. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Nolan Kingham, center, celebrates with teammates Dominic Paratore, left, and Chris Van Kuren after hitting a home run during a baseball game against Green Valley at Desert Oasis Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis won 10-1. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Nolan Kingham, right, connects with assistant coach Colin McGrane while rounding third after hitting a home run in a baseball game against Green Valley at Desert Oasis Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis won 10-1. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Nolan Kingham swings to hit a home run during a baseball game against Green Valley at Desert Oasis Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis won 10-1. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron Memorial's Niko Decolati throws the ball during a baseball game against Arbor View at Cimarron-Memorial High School Tuesday, April 14, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron Memorial's Niko Decolati (14) is congratulated after his home run against Bonanza during their game April 10, 2015, at Bonanza. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

UNLV outfielder Kyle Isbel bats against Loyola Marymount at Wilson Stadium on Feb. 18. Photo courtesy of UNLV Athletics.

UNLV's Kyle Isbel (5) catches a fly ball from Arizona State's Jeremy McCuin (10) during a baseball game at Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV infielder Kyle Isbel (5) catches a fly ball from New Mexico during a baseball game at Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV infielder Kyle Isbel (5) rounds the bases on a home run during a baseball game against New Mexico at Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

College of Southern Nevada baseball player Joey Takashi O'Brien speaks during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at CSN baseball stadium on Tuesday January, Jan. 16, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

College of Southern Nevada baseball player Joey Takashi O'Brien warms up during practice at CSN baseball stadium on Tuesday January, Jan. 16, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Edarian Williams has always just wanted to play baseball. It’s what he wanted to do when he was young, it’s what he wanted to do in high school, and it’s what he wants to do professionally.

If he gets his way, he’ll take that final step this week and hear his named called in the MLB Draft, which begins with the first two rounds Monday.

Rounds 3-10 will be Tuesday, followed by Rounds 11-40 on Wednesday.

“I’m looking to play baseball,” Williams said. “If I had a choice I would go play baseball my whole life instead of having to pick a career path.”

Williams knows that this week is not his only chance to play pro ball, but the exposure in having his name called can’t hurt. He’s further down on draft boards than other local talent, and said he expects to honor his commitment to play at UNLV, barring an offer that blows him away. He would then be eligible again for the 2021 and 2022 drafts.

“I told him to do whatever makes him happy,” Rancho coach Manny Llamas said. “If he wants to go to school, go to school. If he wants to turn professional, that’s great for him too. I just told him to have fun with it, enjoy the game of baseball, you never know when it’s going to end.”

Williams has improved each year since making the varsity team as a freshman, hitting .326 and no homers in 46 at-bats as a sophomore, to .392 with a pair of homers in a team-high 125 at-bats last season.

He broke out this season, batting .451 with nine home runs and had 32 walks to 15 strikeouts. He led Southern Nevada with 57 runs and 20 stolen bases, tops among Class 4A players.

He’s a 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound shortstop, about the size of the average major-leaguer at that position. Llamas said he envisions him staying there — it’s where he is expected to play with the Rebels — but he’s athletic enough to play third base or corner outfield, if necessary.

It’s that athleticism that jumped him from not being on anyone’s draft radar to getting looks from the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

“If I feel like I’m already drawing attention, there’s not really pressure for me to perform well,” Williams said. “I just got to go out there and do what I know what to do.”

Williams isn’t the only player with local ties getting looks from MLB teams. Bishop Gorman slugger Austin Wells is the only prep player on Baseball America’s list of top 500 draft prospects, coming in at No. 206.

But former Gorman star Cadyn Grenier, now at Oregon State, could go as high as the second round at No. 63 on Baseball America’s list. UNLV’s Kyle Isbel is No. 93, Texas’ Nolan Kingham (Desert Oasis) is No. 100, Loyola Marymount’s Niko Decolati (Cimarron-Memorial) is No. 181, and CSN’s Joey O’Brien is No. 499.

