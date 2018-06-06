Fan grabs foul ball in cup, chugs the beer — VIDEO

During the top of the fifth inning of the game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, Atlanta’s Ender Inciarte hit a high-flying foul ball into the second deck behind home plate at Petco Park. Somehow, someway, the ball fell right into DiMarco’s full cup of beer — with little splash.

Baseball fan Gabby DiMarco chugs her beer after catching a foul ball in her cup during the Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres game on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Screencapture/NBC Sports)

During the top of the fifth inning of the game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, Atlanta’s Ender Inciarte hit a high-flying foul ball into the second deck behind home plate at Petco Park. Somehow, someway, the ball fell right into DiMarco’s full cup of beer — with little splash. To complete the play, DiMarco stood up and chugged the entire drink . Applause erupted around her, and the video soon went crazy online.

“It bounced from behind me. I was trying to catch it all, and it landed in my cup,” DiMarco told MLB.com.