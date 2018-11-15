Fans can buy a personalized brick for Las Vegas Ballpark entrance

The 51s announced the Legacy Walk at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, a commemorative brick program where fans can purchase a personalized brick to be placed in the front entrance at the new stadium in Summerlin.

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has announced plans to develop and construct a baseball stadium in Downtown Summerlin on approximately 8 acres just south of City National Arena. The new stadium, to be named the Las Vegas Ballpark, will be the future home of the Las Vegas 51s. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)

“This is a great opportunity for our fans to be a part of history at the Las Vegas Ballpark,” team president Don Logan said in a release. “All of the personalized bricks will be installed at the front entrance of the ballpark and it will also provide a beautiful showcase for the fans entering the venue beginning in the spring of 2019.”

What’s Your Legacy?

Pave your way into history on the #LVBallpark Legacy Walk with our brick program. ⚾️ https://t.co/XP4lM3nGQj pic.twitter.com/XhS4t96ytR — Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) November 15, 2018

The bricks went on sale to the public on Thursday starting at $145. The team will make a donation to Olive Crest for each brick sold.

Fans can either buy bricks online on the team’s website, by calling 1-833-291-2621 or by visiting the Las Vegas Ballpark Sales Center located in Downtown Summerlin.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.