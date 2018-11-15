Fans can buy a personalized brick for Las Vegas Ballpark entrance

The 51s announced the Legacy Walk at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, a commemorative brick program where fans can purchase a personalized brick to be placed in the front entrance at the new stadium in Summerlin.
“This is a great opportunity for our fans to be a part of history at the Las Vegas Ballpark,” team president Don Logan said in a release. “All of the personalized bricks will be installed at the front entrance of the ballpark and it will also provide a beautiful showcase for the fans entering the venue beginning in the spring of 2019.”
The bricks went on sale to the public on Thursday starting at $145. The team will make a donation to Olive Crest for each brick sold.
Fans can either buy bricks online on the team’s website, by calling 1-833-291-2621 or by visiting the Las Vegas Ballpark Sales Center located in Downtown Summerlin.
