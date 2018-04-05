Fans’ guide to Cashman Field for Las Vegas 51s games

Jerimiah, 4 1/2 , left, and Scott, 3, right, who only gave their first names, hug Cosmo the alien after running bases after the last game of the Las Vegas 51s season at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

The 51s will be moving into their brand new digs next season with construction already underway on Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

But before they go, they’ll do the best they can with what they’ve got at Cashman Field.

The 51s’ 36th and final season at Cashman Field begins on Thursday night with the El Paso Chihuahuas coming to town.

Food

Expect to find typical ballpark fare like burgers, hot dogs, nachos and the like at Cashman.

Discounted food is offered on Smith’s Value Menu Mondays and fans can buy beer for $1 on Thursday nights.

If you go

Cashman Field is located at 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North near the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park and Neon Museum.

Parking at the stadium is $5.

The stadium is also accessible via ride share services like Uber and Lyft as well as the RTC bus, which drops off nearby.

Gates open an hour prior to game time.

Ticket information

Fans can buy tickets multiple different ways, including online via Ticketmaster or at the box office.

The 51s sell season tickets — both full season and mini-plan packages, which can be purchased by calling the team at 702-943-7200 — as well as individual-game tickets.

Tickets range in price from $11-$35 and tickets are slightly more when purchased on the day of game.

Promos

Friday night fireworks, Dollar Beer Night on Thursdays and Smith’s Value Menu Monday will return to Cashman Field, along with a host of other promotional days and giveaways.

— The 51s will host Star Wars night on April 7 and give away a T-shirt.

— They’ll give away a quarter zip pullover on April 21 and an Amed Rosario replica jersey on May 12.

— Other giveaways include a camouflage cap, a Mets style jersey and a duffle bag.

— Fans can bring their four-legged friends to Bark in the Park on April 22.

— The 51s will also play as Reyes de Plata (the Silver Kings) on eight Tuesdays throughout the season.

Who to watch

Dominic Smith, who was the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2013, will begin the season with the 51s on major league rehab, and could be optioned to Triple-A once his rehab assignment ends.

Starter Zack Wheeler is returning to Triple-A for the first time since 2013 after a shaky spring as he tries to regain consistency. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons with injuries.

The 51s will start the season with seven players ranked in the Mets’ top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. Those include, in order, starter Chris Flexen, shortstop Luis Guillorme, starter Corey Oswalt, second baseman Gavin Cecchini, third baseman David Thompson, reliever Jamie Callahan and starter P.J. Conlon.

