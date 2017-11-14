Former 51s pitcher coach Frank Viola to head to Double-A Binghamton

The 51s pitching coach will be replaced by Glenn Abbott next season.

Las Vegas 51s pitching coach Frank Viola (16) looks out at the field during their game against the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Thursday, April 14, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Las Vegas 51s manager Pedro Lopez (16) and pitching coach Frank Viola (34) at the start of their opening day game against the Fresno Grizzlies at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s pitching coach Frank Viola (34) during media day at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas 51s will have a new coaching staff next season with pitching coach Frank Viola, who was widely expected to not return, tweeting Tuesday that he’ll be taking over the same position at Double-A Binghamton.

Viola, a former Cy Young winner and World Series MVP, was the 51s’ pitching coach for the past four seasons.

Glenn Abbott, Binghamton’s long time pitching coach, will replace Viola on the 51s’ staff. He’ll be joined by new manager Tony DeFrancesco, who replaces Pedro Lopez, and a new hitting coach who has yet to be named. Former hitting coach Jack Voigt was released at season’s end.

“Thanks @LasVegas51s for a wonderful 4 years. Class acts. Great people. @DonLoganLV, @51sGM (Chuck Johnson). Gonna miss you guys. Glad to be getting closer to family though. Excited to work with @RumblePoniesBB,” Viola tweeted.

