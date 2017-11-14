ad-fullscreen
51s/Baseball

Former 51s pitcher coach Frank Viola to head to Double-A Binghamton

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2017 - 12:31 pm
 

The Las Vegas 51s will have a new coaching staff next season with pitching coach Frank Viola, who was widely expected to not return, tweeting Tuesday that he’ll be taking over the same position at Double-A Binghamton.

Viola, a former Cy Young winner and World Series MVP, was the 51s’ pitching coach for the past four seasons.

Glenn Abbott, Binghamton’s long time pitching coach, will replace Viola on the 51s’ staff. He’ll be joined by new manager Tony DeFrancesco, who replaces Pedro Lopez, and a new hitting coach who has yet to be named. Former hitting coach Jack Voigt was released at season’s end.

“Thanks @LasVegas51s for a wonderful 4 years. Class acts. Great people. @DonLoganLV, @51sGM (Chuck Johnson). Gonna miss you guys. Glad to be getting closer to family though. Excited to work with @RumblePoniesBB,” Viola tweeted.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
51s/Baseball Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like