Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman hired by New Britain

Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman (6) looks out at the field during their game against the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Thursday, April 14, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman is back in minor-league baseball.

The New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League announced Thursday that Backman, who managed the 51s from 2013-16, would be the second manager in team history. The Bees are located in New Britain, Conn.

Backman resigned from the 51s on Sept. 12, 2016, after leading the Pacific Coast League team to two first-place finishes during his four seasons in Las Vegas. Pedro Lopez replaced Backman for the 2017 season and went 56-86 in his only season at the helm.

Backman became the manager of the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League after leaving the 51s, but was fired 42 games into the 2017 season. He was then hired as the bench coach of the Pericos de Puebla, also of the Mexican League.

“Wally Backman is a proven winner,” Bees General Manager Brad Smith said. “His ability to instill a winning atmosphere and put an entertaining club on the field are two significant factors in bringing him aboard.”

