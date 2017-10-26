Four 51s players given release by New York Mets

The New York Mets outrighted five players off their 40-man roster Wednesday, including four who played for the 51s last season.

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Tyler Pill (20) during a game against Tacoma at Cashman Field Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The New York Mets outrighted five players off their 40-man roster Wednesday, including four who played for the 51s last season.

Pitchers Tyler Pill and Erik Goeddel along with infielder Phillip Evans and outfielders Travis Taijeron and Wuilmer Becerra were moved off the roster to clear space.

The first four will become minor-league free agents after the World Series ends. Becerra will remain in the organization.

Pill, who had season-ending elbow surgery, was 4-3 with a 3.47 ERA in Triple-A — his best season at the level — but struggled in his limited action in with the Mets.

Goeddel, who appeared with the 51s in three separate seasons, posted a 5.28 ERA in 33 relief appearances for the Mets this season.

Both Taijeron and Evans saw limited playing time with the Mets near the end of the season.

Taijeron, who led the 51s last season with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs, hit .173 in limited appearances with the Mets while Evans, who spent the full season in Las Vegas, hit .303 in 33 at-bats with the Mets.

Becerra, 23, the Mets No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline will remain in the organization but will be exposed in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. He has never played above Class-A Advanced.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.