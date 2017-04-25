Grand slam sends River Cats past 51s

San Francisco Giants' Mac Williamson warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The 51s could use a day off, and manager Pedro Lopez is going to make sure he gives them one.

They concluded an eight-game road trip Tuesday with an 11-1 loss to the Sacramento River Cats at Raley Field in Sacramento, California, and will head back to Las Vegas for nine games.

The 51s don’t play Wednesday before beginning a five-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Cashman Field against Albuquerque.

“We’re a little banged up,” Lopez said. “We’re a little short on players right now, and guys are a little tired, especially after playing a night game followed by a day game and a night game followed by a 12 o’clock (noon) game today. The day off (Wednesday) is going to help us a lot.”

Mac Williamson’s one-out grand slam in the seventh inning, his first home run of the season, broke open a 1-1 game and spoiled the strong start by 51s right-hander Wilfredo Boscan, who allowed one run (none earned) in six innings. He gave up eight hits.

It was a nice bounce back for Boscan, who gave up nine hits and five earned runs over three innings in his previous outing on Thursday at Fresno.

“I think his fastball movement was a lot better today than his last outing,” Lopez said. “I think he did a real good job, even though the defense got him in trouble. He did a really nice job making pitches to get himself out of jams.”

The 51s committed five errors, three by third baseman Phillip Evans and two by shortstsop Amed Rosario. Two costly errors occurred in the seventh and eighth as the River Cats scored a combined 10 runs.

“We’re going to have days like this,” Lopez said. “That’s what I told the guys. Games like this are going to happen. We’ve just got to make sure we stay mentally ready.”

Dominic Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for the 51s, who had only five hits overall.

Sacramento totaled 15 hits, with Orlando Calixte going 4-for-4 and Williamson and Tim Federowicz each finishing with three hits. Williamson also have five RBIs.

Right-hander Joan Gregorio (1-2) picked up the victory for the River Cats, allowing four hits and a run over seven innings.