Here’s how to watch today’s ALCS and NLCS games in Las Vegas

The Major League Baseball postseason continues today and fans get both American League and National League action.

Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrates after Game 2 of the National League baseball championship series against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 1-0 to tie 1-1 in the series. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Major League Baseball postseason continues today and fans get both American League and National League action.

The Cleveland Indians, who lead the AL Championship Series over the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0, have a chance to clinch the series tonight with one more win. An Indians loss will keep the Blue Jays in contention for a spot in the World Series.

Corey Kluber (18-9) will start things off for Cleveland on the mound and Aaron Sanchez (15-2) will start for Toronto.

In the NL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their battle for a spot in the World Series. The series moves from Chicago to Los Angeles for Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.

The Cubs have pegged Jake Arrieta (18-8) for tonight’s start while Rich Hill (12-5) will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s games on television in Las Vegas:

American League Championship Series

Who: Indians at Blue Jays

Place: Rogers Centre, Toronto

Time: 1:08 p.m. PDT

TV: TBS (Cox, 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Online: TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

NEXT UP

Game 5: (if necessary) Indians at Blue Jays — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Friday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

(The Associated Press)

National League Championship Series

Who: Cubs at Dodgers

Place: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KSHP-AM (1400)

NEXT UP

Game 4: Cubs at Dodgers — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Cubs at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 23, TBD

(The Associated Press)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.