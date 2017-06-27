Indians’ Terry Francona hospitalized for a second time this month

Indians manager Terry Francona will miss Tuesday night’s game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Indians said doctors for now have ruled out major health issues and Francona will be monitored the next several weeks.

The 58-year-old Francona left Monday night’s game because he wasn’t feeling well. He spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic and underwent a series of tests.

Francona was released from the hospital on Tuesday and spent the rest of the day at home. He was expected to return to the dugout Wednesday when the Indians host the Rangers.

Bench coach Brad Mills will run the team in Francona’s absence. Cleveland began the day in first place in the AL Central.

“Tito actually wanted to come back to the ballpark today,” team president Chris Antonetti said. “I told him he can’t come back to the ballpark today. He only got a couple hours of sleep last night, so despite his desire to want to be here, I thought it was best that he gets some rest tonight and just come back tomorrow. His plan when he was getting released from the hospital was to come over here.”

“I don’t think he was exceedingly happy with me,” Antonetti said with a laugh. “That’s OK.”

Francona was hospitalized June 13 following a game at Progressive Field. He underwent tests and was released a few hours later, returning to work the following night. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains.

“Thankfully, we’ve got some great doctors that are coordinating his care,” Antonetti said. “They’ve done every test they can possibly imagine. They’ve all come back clean. They’re now working to try to figure out what are some of those things that are causing him to not feel so well.”