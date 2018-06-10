Injuries continue to mount for Las Vegas 51s

Between several New York Mets injuries and 51s injuries, things have been difficult in Las Vegas.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco, right, walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Buddy Baumann became the latest player to hit the disabled list this weekend, another in a string of injuries the 51s have faced this season.

Along with Baumann, pitchers Jamie Callahan and Logan Taylor as well as Vance Worley (elbow) are currently on the disabled list.

Infielders Gavin Cecchini and David Thompson are injured, along with outfielders Bryce Brentz and Matt den Dekker. All four position players were starters for the 51s when the season began.

Baumann left Friday night’s game early. Manager Tony DeFrancesco said he had shoulder tendinitis.

Callahan, who has been out since April 22, will have shoulder surgery, DeFrancesco said.

“We won’t be seeing him anymore,” DeFrancesco said.

Taylor, Brentz and Thompson are all rehabbing at the Mets’ facility in Florida.

Taylor has been out since May 21. DeFrancesco said he had a “flair up in his elbow,” while Thompson and Brentz went down on back-to-back weeks. Thompson was hit by a pitch in the hand, suffering a hairline fracture. Brentz fouled a ball off his foot and DeFrancesco said at the time that he had a fracture in his foot.

“They’re still down in Florida,” DeFrancesco said. “I haven’t heard any reports on them. Last I heard, Thompson was ahead of Bryce.”

Cecchini, after being hit by a pitch on the foot on May 9, is still out, though he is with the 51s in Las Vegas.

DeFrancesco said Cecchini has a bad bruise and is walking but is still the same, not yet taking groundballs.

“It’s more about letting him heal,” DeFrancesco said. “When he’s able to do baseball activities, then he’ll get moving.”

And den Dekker is dealing with a knee issue.

“That’s going to take two weeks for him to rest,” DeFrancesco said. “So once he’s able to go from there, he should be back in the lineup, within three weeks I would think.”

The 51s were also without Corey Oswalt recently, who had a lat injury. Oswalt is back now, and will make his second start since coming off the disabled list on Monday.

All those injuries, combined with Mets injuries that have prompted call ups — Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Jeurys Familia, Wilmer Flores, A.J. Ramos and Juan Lagares are all among those currently sidelined — have made things more difficult in Las Vegas.

“It’s huge in this game. Once the major league team starts having injuries, it affects the whole organization, not just us,” DeFrancesco said. “You’ve got to find bodies. We went out and got some guys from independent ball. (Aaron) Laffey retired. It’s just constantly trying to fill the pitching rotation and the bullpen.”

Three receive rings

DeFrancesco, hitting coach Joel Chimelis and trainer Grant Hufford received Astros World Series rings in a pregame presentation on Friday night.

DeFrancesco was a member of the Astros organization for seven years. He managed Triple-A Fresno last season. Chimelis worked for the Astros for 12 seasons and was the hitting coach at Double-A Corpus Christi last year and Hufford was with the Astros for 10 seasons, serving as the trainer at Corpus Christi last season.

Upcoming at the park

The 51s finish their series against Round Rock with Smith’s Value Menu Monday, offering select food at discounted prices.

After an off day, they will hit the road for a trip to Colorado Springs and Oklahoma City.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.