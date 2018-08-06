Iowa ends 51s’ 3-game winning streak

DES MOINES, Iowa — Chris Gimenez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 9-4 win over the Las Vegas 51s on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cubs and a three-game winning streak for the 51s.
The grand slam by Gimenez capped a five-run inning and gave the Cubs a 9-4 lead after Jason Vosler hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.
Vosler was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Iowa. Mark Zagunis homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.
Brad Markey (3-2) got the win in relief while Matt Purke (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Dominic Smith homered and singled for the 51s.
More 51s: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @