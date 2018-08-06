Iowa ends 51s’ 3-game winning streak

Chris Gimenez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 9-4 win over the Las Vegas 51s on Sunday.

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith (22) reacts while playing the El Paso Chihuahuas during the opening day baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Chris Gimenez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 9-4 win over the Las Vegas 51s on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cubs and a three-game winning streak for the 51s.

The grand slam by Gimenez capped a five-run inning and gave the Cubs a 9-4 lead after Jason Vosler hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Vosler was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Iowa. Mark Zagunis homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Brad Markey (3-2) got the win in relief while Matt Purke (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Dominic Smith homered and singled for the 51s.