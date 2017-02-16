Kris Bryant gets pranked by fellow Las Vegan, HOF pitcher Greg Maddux — VIDEO

Chicago Cubs third baseman and Las Vegan, Kris Bryant, was in Las Vegas on Monday to shoot a workout video for RedBull.com. Or at least, that’s what he was told.

Baseball Star Kris Bryant Gets Pranked by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux (Red Bull/YouTube)

Hall of fame pitcher Greg Maddux, left, goes incognito to prank Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Robert Snow/Red Bull)

Really, he was here to be pranked by fellow Las Vegan and hall of fame pitcher Greg Maddux.

Maddux was dressed up as the sound guy — gear and all — and was told to hold the boom mic and try to irritate Bryant. And he definitely succeeded.

“Kris, you need some pine tar? Hand sanitizer?” Maddux asks Bryant.

“No, I’m good,” Bryant responds with a laugh.

“Try to hit it off the barrel. It’ll sound really good,” Maddux continues. “No, not there. Get it down a little lower.”

“Oh my gosh,” Bryant responds with an annoyed tone.

Maddux then got to show off his pitching skills when College of Southern Nevada assistant baseball coach Sean Larrimer, who was behind the screen throwing the pitches to Bryant, got a phone call that he needed to leave.

After a back-and-forth with Bryant trying to convince him that he could pitch, Bryant finally agreed to give him a shot.

“Just don’t hit me,” Bryant tells Maddux after one pitch.

“You’re actually not too bad,” Bryant says after a couple of pitches.

Maddux even threw in a few of his curve balls.

“This sound guy has a good curve ball. What is this? He’s pretty good,” Bryant says laughing.

After getting enough pitches in, Maddux asks if Bryant will sign the bat for him.

“Kris, would you sign that to Greg Maddux?” Bryant flips the bat, laughs and Maddux starts pulling off his disguise.

“I was doing the pranking last year, and I got pranked this year by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux,” Bryant says.

Bryant and the Cubs begin spring training games next week in the Cactus League in Mesa, Ariz., at Sloan Park.

Watch the full video above.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.