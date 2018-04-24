Kris Bryant out of Cubs lineup after being hit on head by pitch

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday night’s game that the 2016 National League MVP has a cut above his left eye but no concussion.

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is hit in the head with a 96 mph pitch from Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

CLEVELAND — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup against the Cleveland Indians two days after being hit on the head by a pitch.

The pitch hit the underside of the flap on Bryant’s helmet, and he was helped off the field. Bryant is batting .319 with two homers and 11 RBIs this season.

Kris Bryant was forced to leave today's game against the Rockies after getting hit in the head on this pitch in the first inning. He has been examined and passed all tests so far, per the @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/m3CBlX2Ma3 — Stadium (@WatchStadium) April 22, 2018

Shortstop Addison Russell was in the lineup after experiencing an allergic reaction to a postgame meal Sunday. He spent the night in Denver after being hospitalized briefly and rejoined the team Monday.