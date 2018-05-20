Las Vegas 51s adjust roster as Mets shuffle deck

The 51s made a bunch of roster moves this week.

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes hits a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Injuries, both in the major and minor leagues, two Mets players going on the paternity list, a couple free agent signings and one player designated for assignment has changed the complexion of the 51s’ roster over the past week.

On Tuesday, the Mets placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list and called up Phillip Evans. They also called up Jacob Rhame and sent down Corey Oswalt.

Both players — Dominic Smith and Buddy Baumann — who went up as Jay Bruce and Jerry Blevins went on the paternity list are back with the 51s.

And the 51s have a couple new additions as the Mets signed Christian Colon and Ezequiel Carrera to minor league deals.

Colon, an infielder, was released on May 9 by the Braves after starting the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.

He has already joined the 51s. Carrera is expected to join the team in Sacramento. The outfielder was also released by the Braves after starting the year with Triple-A Gwinnett.

He adds to the Mets’ outfield depth as Cespedes and Juan Lagares hit the disabled list — Lagares with a season-ending injury.

The Mets created space on the 40-man roster Saturday, designating catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment, which gives them flexibility to add an outfielder if necessary.

They called up catcher Tomas Nido from Triple-A along with pitcher Chris Flexen and sent Baumann down Saturday.

Other roster moves for the 51s included placing Vance Worley and Gavin Cecchini on the disabled list. Cecchini had been hit on the foot with a pitch on May 9.

Las Vegan joins 51s

Las Vegan Andrew Church is one of the latest additions to the team.

Church, 23, was a second-round draft pick out of Basic High School and is scheduled to start for the 51s on Monday.

He made one appearance for the 51s in 2016, giving up three runs in four innings.

This year, he is 1-4 with a 6.44 ERA in seven starts spanning 36 1/3 innings at Double-A Binghamton.

Who’s on first?

Saturday, it wasn’t Dominic Smith.

Smith is a well-regarded defensive first baseman, but with depleted outfield depth at the major league level and no Triple-A outfielders on the 40-man roster, the first baseman made his first professional appearance in the outfield, starting in right field.

He got an outfield assist, throwing out a runner at second base.

Upcoming at the Park

The 51s conclude their eight-game road trip with four games in Sacramento.

They split four games with Sacramento earlier this month.

Following that, they return home on Friday to host Tacoma for five games.

Friday, the 51s will have fireworks on Military Appreciation Night; Saturday, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a camouflage baseball hat; Monday the 51s will sell discounted food items; and Tuesday the 51s will play as “Reyes de Plata.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.