Las Vegas 51s’ Amed Rosario to start All-Star Game

Shortstop Amed Rosario will be the 51s’ lone player in the Triple-A All-Star Game next month. Hitting coach Jack Voigt will also represent the 51s for the game on July 12 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Rosario, the New York Mets’ top prospect, is hitting .316 with seven home runs and 49 RBIs in 75 games. He had been trailing Nashville’s Franklin Barreto in recent voting, but the Oakland Athletics called up Barreto, their top prospect, on June 24 and Rosario will start as a “player elected.”

Dominic Smith, the Mets’ No. 2 prospect, was left off the team despite hitting .326 with 101 hits, eight home runs and 46 RBIs in 78 games while playing solid defense at first base.

The Reno Aces, the top team in the Pacific Coast League, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers, will each have four representatives.

