51s/Baseball

Las Vegas 51s announce full 2019 schedule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2018 - 3:13 pm
 

The Las Vegas 51s will begin next season on the road April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas as part of their full schedule announced Monday.

The 51s had previously released their 2019 home schedule, with the first game and debut of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin set for April 9 against the Sacramento Rivercats.

A new name and major league team affiliation for the 51s is expected before the start of the 2019 season.

The Las Vegas 51s full schedule for the 2019 season. Courtesy/Las Vegas 51s.

