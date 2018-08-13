Las Vegas 51s announce full 2019 schedule

The 51s will open the season on the road April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Las Vegas 51s' pitcher Drew Gagnon (36) pitches against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has announced plans to develop and construct a baseball stadium in Downtown Summerlin on approximately 8 acres just south of City National Arena. The new stadium, to be named the Las Vegas Ballpark, will be the future home of the Las Vegas 51s. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)

The Las Vegas 51s will begin next season on the road April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas as part of their full schedule announced Monday.

The 51s had previously released their 2019 home schedule, with the first game and debut of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin set for April 9 against the Sacramento Rivercats.

A new name and major league team affiliation for the 51s is expected before the start of the 2019 season.





More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.