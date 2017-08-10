Las Vegas 51s’ Dominic Smith called up by Mets

The New York Mets announced Thursday that they would call up 51s first baseman and the organization’s No. 2 prospect, Dominic Smith. He will join the team in Philadelphia for Friday’s game.
Smith was hitting .330 with 16 home runs and 76 RBIs in 114 games this season for the 51s in his first season in Triple-A.
His call up has been widely anticipated since the Mets traded first baseman Lucas Duda before the Trade Deadline. Top prospect Amed Rosario made his debut earlier this month and when he was promoted, Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson had said that Smith “shouldn’t be too far behind.”
Smith was the Pacific Coast League’s Player of the Month in July after hitting .385 with 42 hits in 28 games.
“Whenever that time comes, make sure you’re ready,” Smith said at the end of July. “You can want it but when you go up there and if you’re not ready, they’ll send you back down.
“I trust the process. I feel like when they feel like I’m ready then I’ll go up but I’ve just got to make sure that when I do go up, I do perform and I do play well so I won’t just be back down here.”
