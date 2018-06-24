Las Vegas 51s expect Cecchini to be out past All-Star break

Las Vegas 51s second baseman Gavin Cecchini has been out since May 9 with a foot injury.

Las Vegas 51s second baseman Gavin Cecchini warms up before batting while playing against the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The 51s are expecting second baseman Gavin Cecchini to be out through the All-Star break, which runs through July 11.

Cecchini was hit by a pitch on his right foot on May 9 and has been dealing with a strained ligament.

“When he tried to come back (in May), he had a setback,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “They told him to take some time off and that’s where he’s at right now.”

DeFrancesco said Cecchini has done no baseball activity, no running and has been limiting his weight-bearing.

“I think he’s a long way away,” DeFrancesco said. “It’s probably way after the All-Star break for me.”

Cecchini is currently with the team in Las Vegas, but DeFrancesco said he would be going to the Mets’ facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at some point. Cecchini was hitting .294 in his first 30 games of the season.

“He has to go out on a rehab assignment,” DeFrancesco said. “He’s got to go down to Florida. He’s almost starting over by now.”

Fellow infielder David Thompson, who had a broken hand, also won’t be an option for the 51s anytime soon.

“Thompson I heard won’t be coming back for a while,” DeFrancesco said. “He ended up having surgery on his elbow.”

Las Vegan returns to 51s

Paul Sewald, a Bishop Gorman grad, was sent down by the Mets this week, returning to the 51s for the first time this season.

Sewald was 0-4 with a 4.85 ERA in 39 innings pitched with the Mets.

The right-hander, who makes his home in Las Vegas, spent all of 2016 with the 51s, posting a 3.29 ERA in 56 games and racking up 19 saves.

He spent most of last season with the Mets, appearing in 57 games for them, though he did pitch in eight games for Las Vegas.

Upcoming at the Park

The 51s will hit the road for a quick four-game set in Tacoma before returning for five games against Salt Lake.

The 51s will have fireworks on Friday night, give away a patriotic dry-fit shirt to the first 2,500 fans on Saturday, offer discounted food items on Monday night and host their annual fireworks extravaganza on Tuesday, July 3.

