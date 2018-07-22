Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith heads to outfield

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith will mostly play in the outfield with Peter Alonso now at Triple-A.

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith reacts while playing the El Paso Chihuahuas during the opening day baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

When the Mets released veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and called up Dominic Smith in June, it looked like Smith would finally get his chance to show what he could do in the majors for an extended period of time.

But it didn’t exactly work out that way for Smith.

Smith, the team’s 2013 first-round pick and a top-100 prospect just last year, played infrequently. In 71 at-bats with the Mets this season, the lefty was hitting .183 with one home run.

The Mets frequently put Wilmer Flores at first base and stashed Smith in the outfield.

Smith, a first baseman, hadn’t played the outfield since high school until a few games in Triple-A earlier this season. Friday, they sent him back down to Triple-A.

And with Peter Alonso, the organization’s No. 2 prospect now at first base for the 51s, it seems Smith will be seeing plenty more time in the outfield.

Smith is the better defensive first baseman, but Alonso is strictly limited to first base.

“He’s going to have to play the outfield. When you get a DH, I can do that. I can go back and forth,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “I can DH one and put one at first, but a National League game most likely he’s going to have to play a lot more to that and maybe give Peter a day off. But right now he’s planning on playing outfield, first base and DH.”

Smith was in the lineup Sunday for the 51s, playing left field.

The 51s will play host to the Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, this week and have a designated hitter before a four-game series against a National League-affiliate.

Bobby Wahl joins 51s

Bobby Wahl, part of the Mets’ return in their trade with Oakland for Jeurys Familia, joined the 51s over the weekend.

The reliever was 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 34 games with Nashville this season. He had 11 saves in 12 opportunities.

Wahl pitched briefly for the Athletics last season, appearing in seven games. His underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August, ending his season.

Upcoming at the Park

The 51s are off Monday before hosting Nashville for three games and Memphis for four.

On Tuesday, the 51s will play as “Reyes de Plata.” Thursday will be Budweiser Dollar Beer Night and Friday will have postgame fireworks. Saturday, the team will give away a “51s Mets style jersey” to the first 2,500 fans through the gates and on Monday the 51s will offer select food at discounted prices.

