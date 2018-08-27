Las Vegas 51s giving away Golden Knights baseball jersey

As the Las Vegas 51s’ final season at Cashman Field draws to a close, the team is showing its appreciation for their fans other favorite sports team — the Golden Knights.

An image of a special Golden Knights-Las Vegas 51s jersey for a giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Las Vegas 51s.

The 51s are giving away Golden Knights baseball jerseys at one of their last home games of the season Saturday, Sept. 1. The first 2,500 fans will receive the giveaway as part of Fan Appreciation Night.

Vegas Supports Vegas! ⚾️🏒✨ Support your hometown team #LV51s in their final homestand at Cashman Field. Tuesday, Aug 28 – Monday, Sep 3

Sat: VGK Baseball Jersey Giveaway Details: https://t.co/Lwe0xfbfNy pic.twitter.com/k3wRCx0xlP — Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) August 26, 2018

The 51s will conclude its time at Cashman Field on Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 3.

