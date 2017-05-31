Las Vegas 51s head out on difficult road trip

Las Vegas 51s catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) greets team manager Pedro Lopez (16) before the start of the opening day game against Fresno at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kevin Plawecki is not a big schedule looker — baseball is baseball, no matter where it’s played.

If he were, though, he’d see a month of June where the 51s are home for just eight days.

The grueling month will start Thursday with an 11-game road trip — longer than anything they played last year.

“I just show up to the ballpark if it’s home or if it’s away, I pack my bag,” Plawecki said. “I really don’t get too caught up in it (but) it’s definitely tough being on the road for a little over a week.”

The upcoming road trip is part of a stretch that has them playing 19 of the next 23 games away from Cashman Field.

They went 3-8 in New Orleans and Round Rock, Texas, to begin that span before most recently splitting a series at home against El Paso.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played this many road games. Last year we didn’t have this many road games but it’s still the same game,” shortstop Gavin Cecchini said. “You’ve still got to approach it the same way whether it’s at home or away. And you’ve got to make the best out of it.”

The road swing will take them to play Reno, Salt Lake and Tacoma.

Las Vegas hasn’t played either Reno or Salt Lake this season but the 51s did lose three of four games to Tacoma at home at the beginning of May.

Reno and Tacoma are the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League at 33-20 and 31-20 respectively while Salt Lake is the top team in the Pacific Southern.

“It’s not going to be an easy walk in the park,” manager Pedro Lopez said. “I think this is a road trip that’s going to dictate where we’re at as a team and hopefully it’ll be a good outcome.”

The 51s, at 21-32, are in last place in the Pacific Southern and they’ve had a tough time on the road where they are 9-16 with a 5.25 ERA and a .263 team batting average, though their struggles certainly haven’t just been limited to the road.

“I’ve always said pitching and defense wins you championships and just unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that consistently,” manager Pedro Lopez said. “I know the hitting comes in, at times not hitting when men in scoring position. (Of) late, I think we’ve done a good job with that but once again it’s a team effort. We need 25 guys to go out there and perform and we need to play fundamentally sound.”

After a 9-20 month of May that plummeted them down to the bottom of the standings, this road trip could take on an even greater importance. A good road trip would put them right back in the hunt, especially if they have favorable results against Salt Lake, a team they trail by seven games in the standings.

“I think this road trip could be the one that’s either going to put us down below at the bottom of the tank or it’s going to put us where we can contend for a playoff spot. I think it’s time,” Lopez said. “Guys are swinging the bats well. Hopefully with this day off everybody can recharge their batteries and be ready to go on Thursday.”

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.