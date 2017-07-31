ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
51s/Baseball

Las Vegas 51s’ Jonathan Albaladejo given PCL weekly honor

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 12:55 pm
 

Recently-signed Las Vegas 51s pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo was named the Pacific Coast League’s Pitcher of the Week for July 24-30 after throwing 11 1/3 scoreless innings.

Albaladejo, 34, made his 51s debut on July 25 and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief in Nashville. In his first start, which came on July 29, he threw seven scoreless innings and struck out eight while picking up the win against Colorado Springs.

He was signed last week by the Mets after going 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA with the Bridgeport Bluefish, an independent league team.

He has previously pitched in the majors for the Nationals, Yankees and Diamondbacks, going a combined 6-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 66 games. He has not appeared in the majors since 2012.

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
51s/Baseball Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like