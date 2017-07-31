Las Vegas 51s’ Jonathan Albaladejo given PCL weekly honor

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo throws a pitch in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 4-1 to sweep the Yankees. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Abaladejo, left, blows on his hand as Boston Red Sox Bill Hall rounds the bases with a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 24, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo throws a pitch in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 4-1 to sweep the Yankees. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Recently-signed Las Vegas 51s pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo was named the Pacific Coast League’s Pitcher of the Week for July 24-30 after throwing 11 1/3 scoreless innings.

Albaladejo, 34, made his 51s debut on July 25 and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief in Nashville. In his first start, which came on July 29, he threw seven scoreless innings and struck out eight while picking up the win against Colorado Springs.

He was signed last week by the Mets after going 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA with the Bridgeport Bluefish, an independent league team.

He has previously pitched in the majors for the Nationals, Yankees and Diamondbacks, going a combined 6-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 66 games. He has not appeared in the majors since 2012.

