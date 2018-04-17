Las Vegas 51s letting fans choose new name for 2019 rebranding

The 51s are seeking fan input to help name the team, launching a “Name the Team Sweepstakes,” and asking fans to submit their favorite names.

Ice cream bars are passed out to fans in memory of longtime Las Vegas 51s season ticket holder Phyllis Flaherty, who passed away in the offseason, during the opening day baseball game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Ice cream bars were a favorite snack of Flaherty, who attended 51s games for over 30 years. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ice cream bars are passed out to fans in memory of longtime Las Vegas 51s season ticket holder Phyllis Flaherty, who passed away in the offseason, during the opening day baseball game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Ice cream bars were a favorite snack of Flaherty, who attended 51s games for over 30 years. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ice cream bars are passed out to fans in memory of longtime Las Vegas 51s season ticket holder Phyllis Flaherty, who passed away in the offseason, during the opening day baseball game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Ice cream bars were a favorite snack of Flaherty, who attended 51s games for over 30 years. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Baseball fans arrive for the opening day game between the Las Vegas 51s and El Paso Chihuahuas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Baseball fans cheer during the opening day game between the Las Vegas 51s and El Paso Chihuahuas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas 51s will say goodbye to their stadium, major league affiliate and now nickname next season after officially announcing on Monday their plans to rebrand.

The 51s are seeking fan input to help name the team, launching a naming sweepstakes, and asking fans to submit their favorite names.

Fans can make submissions online from until April 30.

“We’re going into a new ballpark. We’re literally moving from one part of town to another,” team president Don Logan said. “We’re going to be changing affiliates. There’s still plenty of people that have never really warmed to the 51s name so it’s an opportunity to rebrand and kind of restart and rejuvenate the whole identity of the team and that’s what we’re doing.”

New Ballpark.

New Affiliate.

New NAME! Here’s your chance to name YOUR team: https://t.co/awSTcLFfSp Sweepstakes Rules: https://t.co/PUrDQ7qtEr pic.twitter.com/nazaDEKR2n — Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) April 17, 2018

Team retail operations manager Jason Weber, who has been helping on the project, said the team doesn’t anticipate releasing the new name until November.

The team is in its 18th year with the nickname 51s after being called Stars for its first 18 seasons.

“We made a conscious decision 18 years ago to switch from Stars which had tremendous brand equity at that point but to switch it up and 51s, it never connected,” Logan said. “This is just an opportunity do that. That’s kind of why we’re at where we’re at.”

The 51s are working with Brandiose, a company that has experience with other minor league teams, to help with the rebrand.

Among their recent clients, the San Diego-based company also helped with the Gwinnett Stripers rebrand and the Mets’ Double-A affiliate, Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ new design.

“They’re experts in this,” Logan said. “They really know what they’re doing and having a finite amount of time to conduct the sweepstakes is part of it.”

Though some minor league teams have taken on the moniker of their major league affiliate, don’t expect that from the 51s.

“I think you want to have your own identity,” Logan said. “Sometimes teams do that and that’s great. That’s their decision and everybody’s different, every market is different but I think it’s important to have your own identity and your own stamp.”

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.