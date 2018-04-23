Las Vegas 51s look to reload starting pitcher rotation

The 51s have had to patch together a rotation recently after one starter was released and one was called up.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco, right, walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

After giving up 16 runs in three innings across two starts, A.J. Griffin was released, opening up one spot in the rotation. A couple days later, Corey Oswalt missed his start because he was sick, forcing the 51s into a bullpen game.

Oswalt was supposed to start Sunday, but was called up to the Mets before that could happen.

Instead, Marcos Molina, the Mets’ No. 8 prospect per MLBPipeline, was called up and made his first Triple-A start, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up four runs.

“I’m assuming he’s going to be here,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said of Molina. “I don’t know. It depends on some of the moves that are made above us.”

Helping matters is the fact that Mets’ starter Jason Vargas is slated to make a rehab start on Monday for the 51s. Starter Chris Flexen will piggyback off him to throw on his normal day.

“We’ll reload after the day off,” DeFrancesco said.

Likely, when Vargas is activated by the Mets, Oswalt will be sent back down to rejoin the Las Vegas rotation.

The Mets also signed starters Vance Worley and Scott Copeland to minor league deals.

Both could be potential options at some point for Las Vegas, though first they are reporting to Port St. Lucie, Florida, for extended spring.

“I don’t know what the plan is right now but right now we’ll get through (Tuesday) because we have the off day on the 24th,” DeFrancesco said.

Monell OK after concussion tests

Catcher Johnny Monell was removed early from the game on Friday and hasn’t played since, but should be good to go soon.

“He passed. He’s OK,” DeFrancesco said. “He’s going to take another day off and hopefully he’ll catch on Monday.”

Jamie Callahan on DL

Pitcher Jamie Callahan was placed on the seven-day disabled list Sunday.

“I think he had some tendinitis in his shoulder so he’s going to take some time,” DeFrancesco said.

DeFrancesco said hopefully Callahan would be able to come back in seven days.

Callahan has posted a 9.72 ERA in seven games this season spanning 8 1/3 innings.

Upcoming at the ballpark

The 51s will finish up their seven-game homestand with the series finale against El Paso on Monday.

It will be Smith’s Value Menu Monday where fans can find ballpark food at discounted prices.

After an off day Tuesday, the 51s hit the road for a five-game series in Albuquerque. They return on April 30.

