Las Vegas 51s’ Ty Kelly hits minor league milestone

Ty Kelly reached a major minor league milestone with a bit of humor on Saturday.

With two hits, Kelly notched 1,000 for his career in the minors. The 51s called for the ball as a keepsake for the 30-year-old.

“Pete Rose. Ty Cobb. Neither was able to get 1,000 Minor League hits, has as they may have tried,” Kelly tweeted Sunday.

Kelly was drafted in the 13th round of the 2009 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Heading into Sunday, the utility man was hitting .279 with 1,000 hits, 550 runs scored and 460 RBIs in 1,010 minor league games.

Kelly first reached Triple-A in 2012 and has mostly played at that level since then, though he has had major league stints with the Mets and the Phillies.

Chihuahuas clinch division

El Paso sealed up the Pacific Southern division Saturday night after eliminating Salt Lake. The 51s had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week.

The Chihuahuas had rattled off a 10-game winning streak and had won 19 of 22 games heading into Saturday.

It is their fourth straight division title. They will play Fresno in the playoffs while Memphis will play either Oklahoma City or Colorado Springs.

Upcoming at the Park

The 51s return home Tuesday to begin a seven-game homestand, the final one in Cashman Field history.

Las Vegas hosts Tacoma for three games before concluding its season with four games against Sacramento.

Tuesday, the 51s will play as Reyes de Plata. Thursday will mark the final Budweiser Dollar Beer Night and Friday the final fireworks show.

Saturday, the 51s host fan appreciation night and plan a giveaway of a Golden Knights baseball jersey.

