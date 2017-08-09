Las Vegas drops second game of series to Reno

Phillip Evans, leading off the fifth, collected the first hit of the game against Buchanan.

After Evans, the next three batters — Josh Rodriguez, Xorge Carrillo and Victor Cruzado — all singled. Carrillo’s single drove in both Evans and Rodriguez and gave the 51s a lead.

Las Vegas (43-73) fell behind after John Ryan Murphy’s home run in the fifth inning off of Atkins.

The Aces (67-49) regained that lead in the top of the sixth, as the first two batters reached base and a Kristopher Negron double drove them in.

“I thought that Mitch did a really good job,” Lopez said. “Unfortunately he made two mistakes up in the zone with two curveballs. One of them was hit for a home run and the other one hit for a double down the line but other than that I thought he did a really good job. He kept us in the game and located pitches well. “

That was it for Atkins, who gave up three runs in his six innings while striking out four.

“I thought it was good. A solid outing,” Atkins said. “It wasn’t as clean as the last few but I thought I did a good job of battling and getting out of trouble.”

After a scoreless inning from Kyle Regnault, Alberto Baldonado surrendered a two-run blast to Christian Walker in the top of the eighth inning.

Gavin Cecchini got one run back with a solo home run of his own but Walker’s home run wound up being the difference maker in the loss as the 51s couldn’t couldn’t capitalize on late opportunities in the eighth and ninth innings.

“Tonight in the ninth inning we were one hit from tying the game. Maybe two hits away from winning it,” Lopez said. “As long as you bring the tying run up to the plate or the winning run up to the plate in the ninth inning, I feel like it’s a good game and I thought that tonight was a good game.”

Up next

Who: Reno Aces at Las Vegas 51s

When: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Cashman Field

Starters: Taylor Clarke (0-1, 14.40 ERA) vs. Jonathan Albaladejo (1-0, 0.47 ERA)

Next five

Thursday: Reno at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Las Vegas at El Paso, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday: Las Vegas at El Paso, 6:05 p.m. PT

Sunday: Las Vegas at El Paso, 5:05 p.m. PT

Monday: Las Vegas at El Paso, 6:05 p.m. PT

Update

Right-hander Jonathan Albaladejo, Wednesday’s starter, has given up just one run in 19 1/3 innings since joining the 51s from the Bridgeport Bluefish, an independent league team.

