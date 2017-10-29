ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas’ Hailey Dawson throws out first pitch at Game 4 — VIDEO

By Kira Terry Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2017 - 6:29 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2017 - 6:59 pm

Las Vegas was represented at World Series Game 4 on Saturday by 7-year-old Hailey Dawson.

Dawson stood a few yards from home plate inside Minute Maid Park and launched the ball toward Astros second baseman Jose Altuve using her custom-made 3-D printed prosthetic hand.

Dawson was born with Poland syndrome, a rare disorder that left her with an underdeveloped right hand, but uses a 3-D printed robotic hand engineered by a team at UNLV.

The Game 4 pitch got her one step closer to her dream of throwing out the first pitch at every major league stadium. And it wasn’t the first time she had appeared inside an MLB stadium this season.

In early September, Dawson received countless invites by MLB teams to throw out the first pitch after a Bleacher Report video of her dream went viral.

The post sparked responses from many MLB clubs.

The Brewers, Twins, Tigers, Mets, Pirates, Mariners, Padres, Athletics, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Marlins, Indians, Astros, Phillies, Royals, Braves, Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Red Sox and more responded on social media with invitations.

Earlier Saturday, Dawson met Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who presented her with custom-made cleats that read “Vegas Strong.”

“Thank you!,” Dawson screamed when Verlander handed her the cleats.

She also received a warm reception at the airport when she landed in Houston on Friday.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

