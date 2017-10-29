Las Vegas’ Hailey Dawson throws out first pitch at Game 4 — VIDEO

The Game 4 pitch got her one step closer to her dream of throwing out the first pitch at every major league stadium.

Oct 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Hailey Dawson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before game four of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park. (Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Hailey Dawson (right) greets Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) after throwing out for the ceremonial first pitch before game four of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park. (Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)

Las Vegas was represented at World Series Game 4 on Saturday by 7-year-old Hailey Dawson.

Dawson stood a few yards from home plate inside Minute Maid Park and launched the ball toward Astros second baseman Jose Altuve using her custom-made 3-D printed prosthetic hand.

.@haileys_hand throws out the first pitch at the World Series with her 3D-printed hand 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ntGX1GckhU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2017

Dawson was born with Poland syndrome, a rare disorder that left her with an underdeveloped right hand, but uses a 3-D printed robotic hand engineered by a team at UNLV.

Before tonight's Game 4, Hailey Dawson threw out the first pitch with her custom-made 3D-printed robotic hand! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/SSKDWAGXje — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2017

The Game 4 pitch got her one step closer to her dream of throwing out the first pitch at every major league stadium. And it wasn’t the first time she had appeared inside an MLB stadium this season.

In early September, Dawson received countless invites by MLB teams to throw out the first pitch after a Bleacher Report video of her dream went viral.

The post sparked responses from many MLB clubs.

The Brewers, Twins, Tigers, Mets, Pirates, Mariners, Padres, Athletics, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Marlins, Indians, Astros, Phillies, Royals, Braves, Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Red Sox and more responded on social media with invitations.

Earlier Saturday, Dawson met Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who presented her with custom-made cleats that read “Vegas Strong.”

“Thank you!,” Dawson screamed when Verlander handed her the cleats.

Earlier today, J.Verlander presented NV native Hailey Dawson, who will throw 1st pitch w/robotic hand, cleats w/ “Vegas Strong” inscription. pic.twitter.com/taHkdoHlep — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) October 28, 2017

She also received a warm reception at the airport when she landed in Houston on Friday.

