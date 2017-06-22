Las Vegas local Chasen Bradford called up New York Mets

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Chasen Bradford, pictured from April 30, blew a save Wednesday with two outs in the ninth inning against the Tacoma Rainiers. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The Mets called up Las Vegas local Chasen Bradford on Thursday and optioned starter Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Bradford, who has been with the 51s for parts of four seasons, grew up in Henderson and graduated from Silverado High School.

He was 1-1 with a 4.36 ERA and nine saves in 29 games this season, taking over the closer role for the 51s after fellow Las Vegan Paul Sewald was called up.

Bradford is 28-20 with a 3.49 ERA in his minor league career. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets transferred Tommy Milone (knee) to the 60-day disabled list.

The Mets also assigned Mitch Atkins to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A. Atkins was 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA this season with the Somerset Patriots, an independent league team. Atkins is scheduled to pitch Sunday with Tyler Pill pitching Monday.

In addition, infielder Matt Reynolds was sent down Wednesday and added to the 51s’ roster. Pitcher Tim Peterson was transferred from Triple-A to Double-A.

