The Associated Press

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Silverado West of Las Vegas was eliminated from the Little League West Region Championship after an 11-0 loss to Rocklin of Northern California on Friday night at Al Houghton Stadium. Silverado went 1-2 in the tournament.

Rocklin meets Honolulu in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN, with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series from Aug. 16 to 26 at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

