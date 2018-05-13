Late comeback attempt falls short in 51s loss to Albuquerque

Patrick Kivlehan popped out to first base and Cody Asche and Johnny Monell both went down swinging, ending the rally as the 51s lost 6-3 in the series opener against Albuquerque on Saturday night at Cashman Field.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco signals his batter during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The lead was within reach.

Down by two, the 51s had put themselves in prime position, putting runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the eighth down by two.

But at the time they needed it most, the 51s couldn’t quite come up with the hit they needed.

Patrick Kivlehan popped out to first base and Cody Asche and Johnny Monell both went down swinging, ending the rally as the 51s lost 6-3 in the series opener against Albuquerque on Saturday night at Cashman Field.

“We just left too many guys on base today,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “We had a few opportunities late but no big hit.”

That failure to capitalize wouldn’t loom so large had the 51s (14-23) mustered more offense earlier in the game, but instead, they were silenced, collecting just two hits in the first six innings.

Albuquerque (19-18) starter Sam Howard, who gave up just a run on four hits in six innings when he faced the 51s at the end of April, tossed 4⅓ innings and gave up just two hits.

“He’s solid. That’s the second time he’s pitched us really tough,” Las Vegas starter P.J. Conlon said. “He’s got a good fastball and his slider cutter thing, it’s hard and it’s tough to pick up. At least just from what I can see, he moves the ball around the zone and he’s aggressive with guys and he mixes speeds really well so it’s always tough to hit.”

Howard left the game early with an apparent injury. But by the time Las Vegas was able to plate a few runs — scoring on a Monell two-RBI double and Matt den Dekker infield hit — it was already the seventh inning.

The 51s had been trailing since the fourth after Conlon, making his first start back from the majors, gave up a two-run blast to Josh Fuentes

He gave up two more runs in the fourth inning, one which was unearned.

“I felt pretty good. I think it was the best slider and changeup I’ve had this year so that was encouraging,” Conlon said. “I felt like I was throwing a lot of strikes and going after guys. The two-run home run hurts but I also felt like I gave up more two strike hits than I would have wanted to. I felt like I put myself in a good position most of the game getting ahead of guys.”

Conlon pitched seven innings, which was the longest start the 51s have had this season.

“Definitely every time you go out there you want to stay in as long as possible and so honestly I was just trying to keep going out there, keep going after guys, make pitches,” Conlon said. “The bullpen’s thrown a lot this year so if I can stay in as long as I can and give those guys a break I’m more than happy to do that.

When he did turn it over to the bullpen, reliever Gerson Bautista gave up a run in each of the final two innings of the game, moving the bench 51s’ hitters needed to reach further and further.

“We don’t have enough offense right now at times to battle this,” DeFrancesco said of a lineup that is now missing Gavin Cecchini, David Thompson and Bryce Brentz to injuries and Dominic Smith to the big leagues. “We need some guys to step up. The bottom of the order didn’t really do anything today.”

