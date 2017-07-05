ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
51s/Baseball

Logan Taylor leaves 51s to recuperate after being attacked by homeless man

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2017 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2017 - 7:01 pm

Logan Taylor, the 51s’ reliever who was concussed Saturday after an attack by a 33-year-old homeless man in Salt Lake City, has left the team to recuperate.

Taylor is expected to rejoin the 51s after the All-Star break, which runs from Monday to July 12.

He was placed on the seven-day disabled list Sunday following the attack, which required him to have staples put in the back of his head after he was hit with a tire iron.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out to me to check on me, it has meant a lot and I’ll be back out there soon,” Taylor tweeted Tuesday morning.

The 51s said they have no comment, as Taylor is an employee of the New York Mets.

The Mets said in a statement Monday, “It’s in the hands of the police now, and we can’t comment further.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
51s/Baseball Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like