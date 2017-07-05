Logan Taylor leaves 51s to recuperate after being attacked by homeless man

Logan Taylor, the 51s’ reliever who was concussed Saturday after an attack by a 33-year-old homeless man in Salt Lake City, has left the team to recuperate.

Las Vegas 51s Logan Taylor (58) during media day at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Taylor is expected to rejoin the 51s after the All-Star break, which runs from Monday to July 12.

He was placed on the seven-day disabled list Sunday following the attack, which required him to have staples put in the back of his head after he was hit with a tire iron.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out to me to check on me, it has meant a lot and I’ll be back out there soon,” Taylor tweeted Tuesday morning.

The 51s said they have no comment, as Taylor is an employee of the New York Mets.

The Mets said in a statement Monday, “It’s in the hands of the police now, and we can’t comment further.”

