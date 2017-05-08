Logan Taylor’s one-hit performance not enough as 51s fall to Albuquerque

New York Mets pitcher Logan Taylor throws against the Washington Nationals during a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A gutsy performance from a last-second replacement on the mound went for naught for the 51s.

Logan Taylor, filling in for Adam Wilk who was called up to the Mets to fill in for the suspended Matt Harvey, pitched a stellar four innings for the 51s, but the host Albuquerque Isotopes scored four unanswered runs against the bullpen to top Las Vegas 5-3 on Sunday.

Taylor allowed one hit and one earned run in four inning while striking out four and issuing no walks.

The only hit off of him was a monster solo homer from Jan Vázquez in the third inning.

Phillip Evans hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give the 51s a 3-1 lead but the bullpen could not make it stand as Cory Burns came in for relief of Taylor and allowed a pair of earned runs. Beck Wheeler, who earned the loss for Las Vegas, gave up another pair of runs to Albuquerque and did not record an out.

Amed Rosario increased his season batting average to .377 with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a pair of doubles.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo missed his second straight game for the 51s while rehabbing from the hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Up next

Who: Las Vegas 51s at Albuquerque Isotopes

When: 5:35 p.m. PDT Monday

Where: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Starters: Ricky Knapp (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Jeff Hoffman (2-2, 3.71 ERA)

Next five

Tuesday: Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 10:05 a.m.

Wednesday: No game

Thursday: Omaha at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Omaha at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Omaha at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Update

The Mets recalled starter Adam Wilk from the 51s on Sunday to fill in for suspended Matt Harvey. Pitcher Tim Peterson was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Las Vegas to fill Wilk’s roster spot.