Los Angeles Angels name Brad Ausmus new manager

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brad Ausmus has been named the Los Angeles Angels’ manager.

General manager Billy Eppler on Sunday announced the hiring of Ausmus, who served as his special assistant last season. Contract terms were not released.

Ausmus replaces Mike Scioscia, who left the club earlier this month after 19 seasons in charge. Scioscia is the winningest manager in franchise history.

Ausmus is a former big league catcher who spent four seasons as the Detroit Tigers’ manager from 2014-17. The Tigers won the AL Central in his first season but went just 314-332 in his tenure.

The big-budget Angels have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since 2009. They are coming off three straight losing seasons for the first time since 1992-94.