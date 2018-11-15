51s/Baseball

Man who spit on pizza at Detroit ballpark gets probation

The Associated Press
November 15, 2018 - 8:23 am
 
Updated November 15, 2018 - 8:38 am

DETROIT — A food service worker at the Detroit Tigers’ stadium who was fired after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaylon Kerley also was ordered Thursday to take an anger management class and to not work around food while he serves his probation. He earlier pleaded guilty to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of food law violations.

Kerley didn’t comment during Thursday’s hearing. His lawyer, Carla Marable, says Kerley was “very remorseful.”

Officials determined that video posted on Instagram was recorded Sept. 21 during the Tigers’ game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. The pizza was apparently intended for a customer. Tests later showed that Kerley didn’t have communicable diseases.

