Mariners’ James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 win

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Seattle Mariners’ James Paxton no-hits Toronto Blue Jays to become first Canadian to accomplish the feat in his home country.

Paxton got some help from third baseman Kyle Seager for the final out of the seventh. Seager made a full-length diving stop on speedy Kevin Pillar’s grounder down the line, then slung an off-balance throw that first baseman Ryon Healy snagged on one hop.

Russell Martin led off the eighth with a long drive that left fielder Ben Gamel caught near the wall.

Paxton struck out a career-high 16 in his previous start, last week against Oakland.

