McNeil’s grand slam helps Las Vegas 51s over Fresno

Jeff McNeil hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Las Vegas 51s to a 12-5 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday.

51s second baseman Jeff McNeil (12) warms up in the on-deck circle during Las Vegas' home matchup with the Reno Aces on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The grand slam by McNeil came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the 51s an 8-1 lead. Later in the inning, Patrick Kivlehan hit a three-run home run.

Ian Krol (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Fresno starter Trent Thornton (5-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Grizzlies, AJ Reed homered and singled, driving home two runs. Kyle Tucker homered and singled, driving home two runs.

