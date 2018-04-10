Mets call up Corey Oswalt, juggle 51s roster with moves

The Mets called up 51s starter Corey Oswalt on Tuesday and sent down outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Corey Oswalt (55) throws to the El Paso Chihuahuas during the opening day baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Mets called up 51s starter Corey Oswalt on Tuesday and sent down outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Oswalt, who made his Triple-A debut just last week, was scheduled to start for the 51s on Tuesday night in Albuquerque. He threw four innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out five on Opening Day last Thursday. He was the Mets’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season and is the team’s No. 16 prospect per MLBPipeline.

For the corresponding move, the Mets sent down outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who appeared with the 51s in parts of each of the last three seasons. Nimmo, the team’s first round pick in 2011, was 3-for-9 (.333) before being sent down but had limited at-bats since Michael Conforto came off the disabled list.

To fill a spot in the rotation, Drew Gagnon was promoted to Triple-A from Double-A Binghamton. Gagnon made one start for the Rumble Ponies, giving up just two hits in six scoreless innings.

The Mets will need to make another move Wednesday to make room for Zack Wheeler in their rotation. Wheeler, who is scheduled to start for the Mets on Wednesday, started the season with the 51s and threw five innings, giving up a run on three hits.

The Mets also announced a trade Tuesday, sending 51s infielder/outfielder L.J. Mazzilli to the Yankees for minor league outfielder Kendall Coleman.

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.