Mets call up Dominic Smith, Buddy Baumann from the 51s

Smith takes the roster spot of Jay Bruce, who was placed on the paternity list, and Baumann the spot of reliever Hansel Robles, who was placed on the disabled list.

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith (22) reacts while playing the El Paso Chihuahuas during the opening day baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Mets tapped into the farm again Friday, officially calling up first baseman Dominic Smith and lefty reliever Buddy Baumann.

Smith takes the roster spot of Jay Bruce, who was placed on the paternity list, and Baumann the spot of reliever Hansel Robles, who was placed on the disabled list.

Smith, the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2013, played in 49 games for the Mets last season.

He was slashing .278/.390/.417 at Las Vegas this season before his callup.

“I think we’re going to be okay offensively,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said Thursday. “We added a few additions. Patrick Kivlehan’s a guy that played in the big leagues with Cincinnati. (Cody) Asche’s been here. We added (Tomas) Nido (Thursday) so it’s going to be nice.

“We lost Smitty to the big leagues and we’ve just got to have somebody else step up.”

The Mets signed Asche and Kivlehan recently after injuries to both third baseman David Thompson and outfielder Bryce Brentz.

Baumann, who joined the 51s after being claimed off waivers by the Mets in late April, had a 1.93 ERA in four outings. He joins Jerry Blevins as the second left-hander in the Mets’ bullpen, though Blevins, also is expected to go on the paternity list soon.

The 51s made one other roster move, adding P.J. Conlon, who had been sent down. Conlon, who made his major league debut earlier in the week for the Mets, is scheduled to pitch for the 51s on Saturday. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts with the 51s this season.

Upcoming at the park

The 51s will give away replica Amed Rosario jerseys to the first 2,500 fans through the gates on Saturday night.

On Sunday, they will have yoga on the field at 10:30 a.m. Lululemon will provide yoga mats for any fan that does not bring their own.

Steph Armijo, the founder of Yoga 42, will lead the class. A game ticket is required to attend.

Smith’s will sponsor “Value Menu Monday” and Tuesday will be a Reyes de Plata game before the 51s have an off day Wednesday and then leave for the rest of the week.

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.