Mets call up Plawecki, send down Gilmartin, Montero

Las Vegas 51s starting pitcher Sean Gilmartin delivers to the Nashville Sounds in the 5th inning of their minor league baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The New York Mets multiple roster moves Thursday, leaving the 51s with two more starting pitchers and one less catcher.

The Mets activated closer Jeurys Familia from the restricted list after he served a 15-game domestic-violence suspension.

They sent down Rafael Montero and Sean Gilmartin, both of whom have served as relievers in the majors primarily but starters in the minors.

They also called up the 51s’ starting catcher, Kevin Plawecki, to aide an ailing lineup and send third baseman David Wright to the 60-day disabled list to clear a 40-man roster spot for Familia.

Both first baseman Lucas Duda and catcher Travis d’Arnaud were injured in Wednesday’s game, though d’Arnaud was said to be available Thursday if needed.

In 10 games with the 51s this season, Plawecki was hitting .270 with one home run and seven RBIs. He played in 48 games with New York last season.

Gilmartin began this season with the 51s and made one start, giving up three runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched, before getting called up. With the Mets, he made one scoreless outing this year.

Montero, who started last year with the 51s before being sent to Double-A Binghamton, was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in six games pitched with the Mets this season.

The 51s will need to make corresponding moves of their own to balance their roster.

