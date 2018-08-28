Mets captain David Wright to join Las Vegas 51s on rehab

Mets captain David Wright will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas, per reports. The 51s return home on Tuesday night to end their season with a seven-game homestand.

Wright, 35, played in 10 rehab games with Class-A Advanced St. Lucie and hit .188, but all six of his hits there came in his final 18 at-bats. He took both Sunday and Monday off.

Wright has been dealing with back, neck and shoulder injuries has not played in a major league game since May 2016.

His 20-day rehab window will end Friday and the Mets must make a decision on him at that time. Rosters expand on Saturday and the Triple-A season ends on Monday.

