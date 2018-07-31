Mets claim Jack Reinheimer, assign him to Las Vegas 51s

As other teams around them make major trades before the deadline, the Mets have been mostly silent on Tuesday. They did make a minor move, though, claiming infielder Jack Reinheimer off waivers and assigning him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

This is a 2018 photo of shortstop Jack Reinheimer of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. This image reflects the spring training active roster as of Feb. 20, 2018 when this image was taken in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jack Reinheimer can't get a glove on a hit by San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot during the second inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The 26-year-old infielder has been playing mostly for Reno for each of the past three seasons.

This year, he was hitting .237/.312/.353 in 50 games with the Aces. In 2016, he hit .288 for the Aces and a year later, he hit .278 at Triple-A. He played briefly for the Diamondbacks, appearing in two major league games in 2017.

Reinheimer has played at shortstop, second base and third base for the Aces this season. The Mets recently called up the 51s’ second baseman, Jeff McNeil, and shortstop, Luis Guillorme.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Reinheimer, the Mets transferred outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to the 60-day disabled list.

