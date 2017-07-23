Mets infielder Neil Walker joins Las Vegas 51s on rehab assignment

Also, Frank Viola will rejoin the team on Monday and the 51s will return home on Saturday and give out Rebel jerseys to the first 2,500 fans in attendance.

New York Mets' Neil Walker reacts after hurting his leg during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mets second baseman Neil Walker has joined the 51s on a rehabiliation assignment this weekend and he is expected to remain with the team through at least the first part of the week.

Walker went 1-for-3 on Saturday and played five innings in the field.On Sunday, he departed in the seventh inning after going 1-for-4 at the plate.

He is rehabbing a partially torn hamstring, an injury suffered on June 14.

“I thought he looked great,” manager Pedro Lopez said. I was just taking to him a few minutes ago and the biggest thing everybody’s concerned (with) is how is he going to run the bases? … He’s running well.”

Manager Pedro Lopez said the plan is for him to play a full game at second base Monday. On Tuesday, as the 51s visit the Oakland A’s affiliate Nashville Sounds, an American League team, he is expected to be the designated hitter.

After that, Lopez said he was expected to play one more full game at second. Those plans could change.

“Hopefully he keeps on feeling more comfortable at the plate and not only at the plate but on the field as well,” Lopez said.

Walker was hitting .270 in 60 games before suffering his injury.

In his absence, the Mets have mostly shifted shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera over to second base, a move Cabrera had voiced his unhappiness with.

Viola to return Monday

Pitching coach Frank Viola is scheduled to rejoin the 51s on Monday after spending three days in Minnesota as the Twins honored the 1987 World Series champion team.

Viola started three games in that World Series and was named the MVP.

Each member of the 51s staff was given three days off of their choosing. In his absence, pitching coordinator Ron Romanick was with the 51s in Memphis.

Upcoming at Cashman

The 51s will conclude their series in Memphis on Monday and then head to Nashville for four games.

When they return to Cashman Field, they’ll host their longest homestand of the season — 12 games in 13 days.

They first play Colorado Springs and on Saturday, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a UNLV Rebel jersey.

