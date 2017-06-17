Mets make multiple roster moves

Las Vegas 51s batter Brandon Nimmo hits a single against the Nashville Sounds in the first inning of their minor league baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Monday, May 23, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The New York Mets called up infielder Matt Reynolds and outfielder Brandon Nimmo on Friday and placed Matt Harvey and Juan Lagares on the disabled list.

The Mets announced that Harvey has a “stress injury to his scapula bone in his right shoulder,” and Lagares fractured the IP joint in his left thumb.

Reynolds, who had just been sent down to Triple-A, has split time between New York and Las Vegas this season. He has seen action in 20 games with the Mets this season, hitting .174 in his limited opportunities.

Nimmo, after missing time with hamstring and hand injuries to begin the season, was hitting .223 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 38 games with Las Vegas this season.

In addition, the club released 51s outfielder Desmond Jennings. The longtime major league veteran was hitting .237 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs this season for Las Vegas.

To fill the vacancies on their roster, reliever Tim Peterson and infielders Jio Mier and Cody Decker were transferred from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.