Mets send Paul Sewald back to Las Vegas 51s

Las Vegan Paul Sewald was optioned back to the 51s after a brief stint in the majors to make room Juan Lagares on the Mets’ roster. Lagares, an outfielder, had been dealing with a strained left oblique and recently completed a rehab assignment with the St. Lucie Mets.

Sewald was called up last weekend and made his first two career appearances with the Mets. He gave up two runs in 1⅓ innings pitched.

He made one scoreless appearance with the 51s this season before being called up. Last year, Sewald had 19 saves and a 3.29 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched for the 51s.

The move restores the Mets’ bench to five men and bullpen to seven. The Mets will have to make another roster move soon when the suspended Jeurys Familia comes back later this month.

