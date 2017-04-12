Mets sign Cody Decker to a minor league deal, but assignment unspecified

Israel's designated hitter Cody Decker, foreground, fouls off a pitch against South Korea during the fourth inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The Mets signed first baseman Cody Decker to a minor league deal Monday, but if he’s headed to Las Vegas, nobody has told manager Pedro Lopez.

“I haven’t gotten got a call,” Lopez said before Tuesday’s game against Fresno at Cashman Field. “I heard from the guys that we signed him yesterday. Whether there was a tweet or something, there was something out there on social media that he was probably going to be assigned to the 51s, but woke up this morning, I did my things and I’m here, I’ve been here since 12:30 and nobody’s called me about him coming here.”

Decker has had a lengthy minor league career, with one stint with the San Diego Padres in 2015.

He’s spent plenty of time in Triple A since 2012 when he first reached the level. Last year, he spent time in Triple A (Royals and Rockies) and Double A (Red Sox).

Decker was released by the Brewers on March 28 after appearing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Israel.

Decker is a .262 minor league hitter with 173 home runs and 550 RBIs in eight seasons.

