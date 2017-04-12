Mets sign Cody Decker to a minor league deal, but assignment unspecified

The Mets signed first baseman Cody Decker to a minor league deal Monday, but if he’s headed to Las Vegas, nobody has told manager Pedro Lopez.
“I haven’t gotten got a call,” Lopez said before Tuesday’s game against Fresno at Cashman Field. “I heard from the guys that we signed him yesterday. Whether there was a tweet or something, there was something out there on social media that he was probably going to be assigned to the 51s, but woke up this morning, I did my things and I’m here, I’ve been here since 12:30 and nobody’s called me about him coming here.”
Decker has had a lengthy minor league career, with one stint with the San Diego Padres in 2015.
He’s spent plenty of time in Triple A since 2012 when he first reached the level. Last year, he spent time in Triple A (Royals and Rockies) and Double A (Red Sox).
Decker was released by the Brewers on March 28 after appearing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Israel.
Decker is a .262 minor league hitter with 173 home runs and 550 RBIs in eight seasons.
