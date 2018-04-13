Mets’ transactions shake up Las Vegas 51s roster

The Mets made a flurry of roster moves Friday, placing catcher Kevin Plawecki on the disabled list, sending down reliever Jacob Rhame and calling up outfielder Brandon Nimmo and catcher Jose Lobaton from Triple-A.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, left, appraoches to the mound to fetch Mets relief pitcher Jacob Rhame (35) as Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki after consoles him during a baseball game, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in New York. Joining them on the mound are Mets third basemn Todd Frazier and first baseman Wilmer Flores. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Plawecki suffered a hairline fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday night, necessitating Lobaton’s promotion. Earlier Wednesday, the Mets announced Travis d’Arnaud had a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and the team called up catching prospect Tomas Nido from Double-A Binghamton.

The Mets added some catching depth Friday by reuniting with Johnny Monell, who is expected to report to Triple-A in the next few days.

The Mets also called up Nimmo, who was sent down earlier this week. Nimmo went 2-for-4 on Thursday in his only game with Las Vegas. Rhame, who pitched briefly with the 51s last season, had given up three runs in 3⅔ innings pitched with the Mets this year.

The 51s also activated Matt Oberste from the disabled list and placed A.J. Griffin on the temporarily inactive list.

